Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.38.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 19,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total value of $3,905,514.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,353 shares of company stock worth $32,850,550. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $201.85. The stock had a trading volume of 816,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.50 and its 200-day moving average is $169.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

