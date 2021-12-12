Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Histogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Histogen.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 1,018.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Histogen in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock.

Shares of HSTO stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.94. Histogen has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Histogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Histogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Histogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Histogen by 124.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Histogen in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

