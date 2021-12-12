Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). GreenPower Motor posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 68,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,401. The company has a market cap of $286.06 million, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 6.33. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

