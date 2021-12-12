Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 175.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. 533,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.