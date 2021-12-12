Zachary Levenick Acquires 2,088 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick acquired 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $15,242.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Zachary Levenick bought 30,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Zachary Levenick bought 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $177,250.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Zachary Levenick purchased 15,300 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $155,601.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Zachary Levenick purchased 14,700 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $147,588.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Zachary Levenick purchased 27,866 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $283,397.22.

NYSE BNED opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after buying an additional 1,928,934 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 522,046 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 360,095 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 318,853 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

