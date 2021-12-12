Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Position Increased by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,652,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,734,000 after acquiring an additional 806,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Yum China by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,010,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,419,000 after buying an additional 912,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after buying an additional 496,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,076,000 after buying an additional 209,926 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

