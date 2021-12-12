YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.510-$2.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YETI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. YETI has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that YETI will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories.

