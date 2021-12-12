Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of Yatsen stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Yatsen has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $934.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 977,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 653,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354,866 shares in the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

