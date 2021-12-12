Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 292 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 292 ($3.87). Approximately 3,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 8,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.98).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from GBX 550 ($7.29) to GBX 540 ($7.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 28.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 306.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 316.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.05%.

About Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

