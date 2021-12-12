X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Shares Up 0.1%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.43 and last traded at $50.40. 2,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 76,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 143,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 11,327,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,000 shares during the last quarter.

