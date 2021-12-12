World Token (WORLD) Price Tops $0.0187

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One World Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $61,356.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, World Token has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

World Token Coin Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,765,059 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

