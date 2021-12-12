Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.24. 208,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,214. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.83. Woodward has a 12-month low of $102.43 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.