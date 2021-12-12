WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Trading Down 4.5%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 5,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 813,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

MAPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Get WM Technology alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth $619,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.