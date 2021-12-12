WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.06

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.06 and last traded at $128.98, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.96.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.45.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund shares are going to split on Thursday, December 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 23rd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 76.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $187,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

