WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.06

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.06 and last traded at $128.98, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.96.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.45.
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund shares are going to split on Thursday, December 23rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 23rd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 23rd.
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLN)
WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.
