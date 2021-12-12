WINkLink (WIN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $291.80 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. WINkLink has a total market cap of $497.52 million and $291.80 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00057678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.77 or 0.08052700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,701.70 or 0.99839328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00056266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002765 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,169,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

