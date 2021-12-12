William K. Aulet Sells 7,755 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MITK opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $744.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

