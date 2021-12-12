West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,626 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,438,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,522,000 after acquiring an additional 845,080 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,256,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

WFG stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $92.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

