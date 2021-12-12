West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,802,000 after purchasing an additional 165,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $362.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.75. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,609 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,100. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

