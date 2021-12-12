West Family Investments Inc. Sells 5,352 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.