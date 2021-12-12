West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 36,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $150.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $89.72 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.23.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

