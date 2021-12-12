West Family Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 7,618 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,725,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 58.5% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,392 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,731 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

