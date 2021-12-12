Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,795 Shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vidler Water Resources were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 1,710.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 250,597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,496 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,433,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VWTR opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.05. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 100.95% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

