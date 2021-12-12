Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 32,811 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Great Western Bancorp worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth $94,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth $212,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWB opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.17. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

GWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

