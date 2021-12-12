Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.37% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 81,655 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 171.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

