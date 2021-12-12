Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 19.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,952. 12.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

RUSHA stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

