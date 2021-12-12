Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,782,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 509,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 83,535 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 304,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 29,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $28.31 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.88 million, a PE ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $207,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $205,146.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 323,177 shares of company stock worth $16,694,753 over the last quarter.

BATRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.