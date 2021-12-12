Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 10,543 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 13.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 41.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 25,020 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $9.59 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.