Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.22.

NYSE:BMY opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 199,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.5% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

