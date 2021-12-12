Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

TOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $74.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $615,185. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

