Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €55.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €55.00 ($61.80) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UTDI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) target price on United Internet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.10 ($49.55).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €32.93 ($37.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €33.22 and a 200-day moving average of €34.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. United Internet has a 1-year low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a 1-year high of €39.34 ($44.20).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

