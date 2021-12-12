Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.71

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Wanchain has a market cap of $136.70 million and $2.77 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00172550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00021568 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.09 or 0.00519761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059294 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

