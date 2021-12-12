Waltonchain Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $85.31 million and approximately $21.08 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000158 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,052,699 coins and its circulating supply is 78,331,667 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

