Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives $20.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,180 shares of company stock valued at $148,991 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 14.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $914.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

