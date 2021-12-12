VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 934,100 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 653,217 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 211,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $702,000. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

