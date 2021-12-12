Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vyant Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

VYNT opened at $1.85 on Friday. Vyant Bio has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 200.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vyant Bio will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

