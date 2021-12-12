Voyager Token (VGX) Price Reaches $3.62 on Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $9.98 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.62 or 0.00007321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00040430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.