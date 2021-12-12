Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $12.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYGR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 227,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,771. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

