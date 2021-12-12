Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($235.96) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($310.11) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($338.20) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €257.07 ($288.84).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €180.34 ($202.63) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €187.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €201.53. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

