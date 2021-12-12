Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 958.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after buying an additional 277,234 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Visteon in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Visteon by 83.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,814,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Visteon by 16.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

