Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

KSS stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

