Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $1.20 Million Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,291,000 after purchasing an additional 132,336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in EVERTEC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,625,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 240,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in EVERTEC by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,651 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

NYSE EVTC opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

