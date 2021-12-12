Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 100 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Watsco were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,746,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,709,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after buying an additional 76,258 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 572,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,148,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $309.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.03. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $217.72 and a one year high of $317.45. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

