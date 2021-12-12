Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 240,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $69.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.08.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

