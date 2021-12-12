Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $152,000.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

CHRS opened at $16.81 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

