Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 3,500 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 149.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NYSE CCS opened at $84.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.