Vid Price Hits $0.0592 on Top Exchanges (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Vid has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $167.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vid has traded down 73.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00039615 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,597,771 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

