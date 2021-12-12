ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 228,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

