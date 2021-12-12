VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Hits $0.92 on Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001823 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $60.48 million and $19,047.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.09 or 0.08182407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00079772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,467.82 or 1.00058042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002687 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,759,113 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

