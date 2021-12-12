Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to report $336.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.13 million. Verso posted sales of $314.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. 92,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. Verso has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.56%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.