Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Director Sells $121,065,359.75 in Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.60 and a beta of 1.43. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,210 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.9% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,897,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,946,000 after purchasing an additional 128,424 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,449,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,039,000 after buying an additional 290,038 shares in the last quarter.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

